We are a new company based in Berlin. Our founding team created Wunderlist and is now working on something new.
Behind Pitch is a senior team funded by renowned investors. We are looking for people with a strong passion for delightful user experiences and innovative design and technology.Pitch on Twitter Pitch on Facebook
Berlin, Germany
Chief
Marketing
Officer
Marketing
Officer
Berlin, Germany
Senior
Content
Strategist
Content
Strategist
Berlin, Germany
Senior
Frontend Engineer
Frontend Engineer
Berlin, Germany
Senior
Backend Engineer
Backend Engineer
Berlin, Germany
Senior
Product Designer
Product Designer
Pitch Software GmbH, Joachimstraße 7, 10119 Berlin, Germany Impressum